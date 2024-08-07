Army probes killing of of 18-year-old by soldier in front of home

The Nigerian Army says it will investigate the death of an 18-year-old boy, Isma’il Muhammad, following an alleged shooting by a soldier on patrol in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Major General MLD Saraso, General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, said this on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Saraso spoke when he visited the family of the deceased in Zaria on Tuesday.

The GOC later addressed youths in the area, saying he was in Zaria to commiserate with the family and the community over the incident.

He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted on the matter and invited any community member with substantive evidence to forward the same for necessary action.

Saraso said the incident was unfortunate, urging the community to live in peace and always abide by the law and order.

The deceased’s mother, Zainab Sani, said the shooting occurred around 9am at their residence at Sarkin Pawa Street, Samaru, Zaria by a trigger-happy soldier on patrol alongside his colleagues.

Sani said the late Mohammed was playing with his friends and brother in front of their house when they saw soldiers coming in their direction.

“With one of the soldiers pointing his gun at them, they ran into the house and shut the gate,” she said.

She alleged that the soldier, however, shot at the gate, thereby killing Mohammed, who stood by the gate to prevent the soldiers from gaining entrance.

She added that his son had just written his final secondary school examination in Zaria and was seeking admission to further his education when the incident occurred.

