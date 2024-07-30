Protest: Agege youths urged to embrace dialogue

In a bid to maintain peace and stability in Agege, a grassroots mobilizer and founder of Taiwo Olasunkanmi Samuel Campaign Organisation (TOSCO), has appealed to youths in the community to reject the proposed nationwide hunger protest.

In a statement by TOSCO’s publicity secretary, Adebola Kazeem, Olasunkanmi emphasized the need for youths to be patient with the current administration, led by President Tinubu, who he believes is committed to addressing the country’s challenges.

Olasunkanmi urged protesters to seek alternative, peaceful channels for communication with the government, such as the Ministry of Youths and other youth agencies, to ensure a better Nigeria.

As calls for nationwide protests gain momentum, Olasunkanmi warned against any form of violence, citing the devastating consequences of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Also Read:

He appealed to protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to violence, while also urging security agencies to identify potential hotspots and secure protesters.

The appeal comes as concerns grow about the potential for unrest and violence in the face of rising hunger and discontent among Nigerians. By urging youths to shun the protest and embrace peaceful dialogue, Olasunkanmi hopes to prevent a repeat of past conflicts and promote a more constructive approach to addressing the country’s challenges”.

Post Views: 7