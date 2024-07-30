Tinubu condoles with Lanre Ogunlesi over mother’s passing

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt commiserations to Lanre Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer of Sofisticat, over the passing of his mother, Rufina Duruogbola Ogunlesi.

The President joins the Ogunlesi family in mourning their beloved matriarch, who lived an exemplary life, inspired many with her hard work, and nurtured great talents and fashion icons like Lanre, who has been the President’s tailor for many years.

The President urged the Ogunlesi family to find comfort in knowing that Mama’s legacy lives on and will continue to guide and inspire them to lofty ideals.

President Tinubu prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and divine comfort to those who mourn.

