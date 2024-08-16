Promotions: Army harps on zero tolerance for exam malpractice, warns of consequences

Major General Kevin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), has reiterated zero tolerance for examination malpractices in the ongoing 2024 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE).

The SSQCE, according to available information, is holding at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji Military Cantonment, Jaji, Kaduna State.

Maj Gen Aligbe, also the examination president, gave the warning in his address to the 2024 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) candidates at the Ihejirika Auditorium, Jaji.

He urged the candidates to shun any form of examination malpractice, pointing out that “the consequences of such offences attracted heavy sanctions capable of altering their career progression in the service.”

Maj. Gen. Aligbe told the candidates to “take maximum advantage of the golden opportunity at their disposal, as the examination is a major prerequisite for them to attend the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji or any subscribed staff colleges overseas.

The Examination President emphasised that it is important that they put in the seriousness and determination that would produce the best result.

“The examination is not only about writing a test; it is also an assessment of their present level of proficiency that will determine their capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities,” he said.

Reminding the candidates that they are on a crucial assignment and their conduct during the examination could make or mar their career, Aligbe said the examination is in tandem with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja, which is “To transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.”.

In his welcome address, the commander of the Infantry Corps Centre, Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede, urged the candidates to put in their best and maintain decorum and discipline to succeed in the examination.

Maj Gen Oluyede stated that the importance of the examination cannot be overemphasised as it is aimed at elevating the candidates to the middle-level cadre in the Nigerian Army.

He reminded them of the need to abide by the rules of the examination and the requirement to maintain the highest level of integrity and discipline expected of gentlemen officers.

The Commander Infantry Corps Centre appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for allowing the HQ ICC to host the exercise and assured the Examination President as well as his management team of the unalloyed commitment of the officers and soldiers of the Centre.

Vanguard reports that the event was attended by Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj Gen John Ochai, the Chief of Special Services and Programmes (Army), Maj Gen Henry Wesley, and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army. Maj Gen Mayirenso Saraso.

Others included the Deputy Chief of Training (Army), Maj Gen Olusegun Abai, the Chief of Training TRADOC Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Peter Okoye, Representatives of Army Headquarters, the Nigerian Army Heritage Centre, as well as observers from Army Headquarters and principal staff officers from Headquarters ICC, TRADOC, and the Nigerian Army.

The Address of the Examination President to the Members of the Examination Panel, Directing Staff, and Candidates was followed by the Tree Planting Ceremony held at the Infantry Conservation Centre, Jaji, where the Chief of Special Services and Programmes (Army) Major General Henry Whesley was the Special Guest of Honour.

