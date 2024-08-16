United Nigeria Airlines achieves second IOSA certification 

United Nigeria Airlines is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved its second IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of operational safety and excellence.

IOSA certification is a globally recognized benchmark for operational safety, and this achievement demonstrates the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality in its operations.

The certification process involves a comprehensive audit of an airline’s operational management and control systems, and United Nigeria Airlines’ successful completion of this process, the second time in its three and half years of operation, demonstrates its compliance with international safety standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo said: “We are thrilled to have achieved our second IOSA certification, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to continuing to provide our passengers with the safest and most reliable air travel experience possible.”

“We are proud to be among the select group of airlines that have achieved IOSA certification, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain and improve our safety standards,” he added.

United Nigeria Airlines is committed to uniting its valuable passengers with their destinations and loved ones through offering of safe, reliable, and enjoyable air travel experience.

The airlines commenced regular scheduled operations on February 12, 2021.

