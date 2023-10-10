Promise fulfilled: 1533 LAUTECH students resume in Iseyin

One Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Three 200 Level students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso will resume at the Iseyin Campus, by the end of October, 2023.

This is in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Seyi Makinde during the commissioning of the Iseyin campus, last month.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Tuesday, the college of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, will begin the second semester in Iseyin on October 23, 2023.

The Commissioner recalled that his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Saliu Adelabu has held a series of meetings with the Pro- Chancellor, Prof. Deji Omole and the Ag. Vice-chancellor to ensure the realisation of the students’ resumption.

According to him, the resumption is significant because since April, 2023 when Oyo State Government announced the movement of the Agriculture Faculty to Iseyin, commencement of lectures for the 200 level students will now formally begin.

Last week Thursday, the Ag. Vice-chancellor, Prof. Rasaq Olatunde Kalilu led the institution’s management team to a meeting with stakeholders, where community leaders pledged their absolute support for the resumption and promised to do all in their power to ensure comfortable stay of the coming students.

Prince Oyelade said agreement was reached on affordable accommodation, transportation and security measures in anticipation of their resumption.

Some of the lecturers, who may not secure immediate accommodation within Iseyin township have made arrangements to come from their Ogbomoso base on daily basis.

This is made feasible, because the newly constructed 76km Ogbomoso-Iseyin road is 55 minutes drive.

The Commissioner recalled that the first semester officially ended on October 3, 2023.