Security guard docked for allegedly stealing cables worth N4m

A security guard, Godwin Anuke, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja, for allegedly stealing electric cables worth N4 million.

Anuke, of CRO Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, is charged with mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at Lugbe Police Station by the complainant, Godwin Obidike, of Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

Nwafoaku said that the complainant had, sometime in January, employed the defendant as a security guard at his ongoing construction site.

He stated that the defendant removed the electrical fittings for the six units of three-bedroom building, valued at N4 million.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also sold the stolen cables to a scavenger for N22,000.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to committing the offences.

According to Nwafoaku, the offences contravene the provision of Sections 307 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with a surety in like sum.

Wakili, thereafter, adjourned the matter till October 19 for hearing.