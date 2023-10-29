Prominent Kogi monarch, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, is dead

A prominent traditional ruler in Kogi State, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, is dead.

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland was reported to have died in the early hours of Sunday (today) at the age of 95.

Dr. Ibrahim died in an Abuja hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments.

The successful businessman before ascending the throne, who lived most parts of his life in Lagos, will be buried on Sunday (today) in Okene, according to the Islamic rites.