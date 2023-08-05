Primate Ayodele to APC: Why your Administration won’t end well

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, regarding his tenure.

The warning by Ayodele was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

He made it known that Ganduje will start on a good note, but end on a very bad note because he isn’t the right person for the party’s success.

He explained that the party will suffer from bad policies under the administration of Ganduje.

He made it known that the party will face several legal questions and that corruption will multiply exponentially in the new administration.

Ayodele said: “Ganduje will start on a good note as the national chairman of APC but will end on a bad note.

“He is not the right person for the party to excel.

“The party will suffer from bad policies as a result of his chairmanship.

“The time for legal questioning regarding APC has come.

“Ganduje will be involved in so many rumbles in the ruling party.

“Also, there will be so much corruption and self-pride.”

The Prophet stated that there will be more riggings in the party’s subsequent elections as the new administration will be reckless.

Ayodele also said that wrong candidates will be made flag bearers under the new administration.

The Man of God added: “There will be more rigging in the party’s subsequent election, his administration will be a reckless one that will not favour the APC.

“There will be so much corruption.

“Wrong candidates will be fixed for elections under Ganduje as national chairman.”

The Prophet revealed that members will start calling for Ganduje’s resignation before time.

He warned him to pray so his health won’t fail.

Ayodele said: “Members will call for his resignation before time, they will gang-up against him before his tenure ends.

“It will be difficult for him to finish his tenure as APC chairman.

“He also needs to pray so his health won’t fail.”