Primate Ayodele tackles IGP: Nigeria ripe for state policing

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the statement of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the introduction of state police.

The IGP on Monday declared that Nigeria isn’t yet ripe for state police despite President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that Nigeria is ripe for state policing because it will help complement the efforts of police officers in the country to curb insecurity.

He explained that if the government utilises the process properly, state policing will assist the Nigeria Police Force tremendously in terms of providing local intelligence to protect the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The prophet made it known that it will create more employment opportunities and if well utilised and used for citizens, it will improve security.

He said: “Nigeria is having so many security issues but the state police will add value to the police.

“If we utilise the process properly, state police will help.

“It will help to provide local intelligence and create faster means to curb insecurity in the country.

“Apart from creating employment, state security will assist in curbing insecurity.

“It will complement the work of policemen; it will improve our insecurity if it is used for the generality of humanity.”

Also Read:

However, Prophet Ayodele advised the Federal Government to ensure that the process is managed properly to avoid being used to oppress ordinary citizens by politicians and state governors

He said: All the government needs to do is work on funding and manage the process properly by ensuring they are not used for selfish needs by politicians and state governors.

“Nigeria is ripe for state police; they should do the funding well and put necessary things in place and not to oppress people.”