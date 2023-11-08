Primate Ayodele foresees government-owned telecommunication company, says it won’t last

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that he foresees Tinubu’s government working on creating its own telecommunication company.

He stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

But he said the telecommunication company will not last.

He stated that the company will not be successful as it will battle with a lot of crises that will drown it even though the government will do everything possible to make it work.

‘’I am seeing the government coming up with its own telecommunication giant but it will not be successful. The government will try its best to ensure it happens but there will be different crises to battle with. It will not rise.’’

He also stated that there will be a new policy on telecommunication in the country and that tariffs, VAT and data will be increased. He spoke on the beginning of 6G and technology in the sector.

‘’There will be a new policy on telecommunication in Nigeria and we should be expecting some increment in telecommunication tariff, VAT, and data.’’

‘’The process of renewing licences will be changed and there will be a new regulatory system. They will start the process of 6G towards the end of 2024.’’