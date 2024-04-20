President Tinubu approves new Board for NAICOM

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Board of the National Insurance Commission.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Friday.
Appointed as the Chairperson of the Board is Halima Kyari, with Olusegun Ayo Omosehin emerging as the Commissioner for Insurance.
Olawoye Gam-Ikon is the Deputy Commissioner for Technical Operations; Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada, Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Administration); while Members of the Board are Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu, Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun and Umar Khalifa Mohammed.
Ngelale said in the statement: “The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.”