President Tinubu appoints Board of SEC

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

According to Ngelale, Mairiga Aliyu Katuka is the Chairman of the Board, while Emomotimi Agama will serve as the Director-General.

Frana Chukwuogor is the Executive Commissioner for Legal and Enforcement; Bola Ajomale, Executive Commissioner (Operations); Samiya Hassan Usman, Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services); Lekan Belo, Non-Executive Commissioner; and Kasimu Garba Kurfi, Non-Executive Commissioner.

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.”