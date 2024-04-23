President Federation Cup: Women teams on holiday as men’s Round of 64 games hold next week

This year’s President Federation Cup competition at the national level will kick off with the men’s Round of 64 matches on Wednesday and Thursday next week.



Abuja, Kaduna, Owerri, Lafia, Awka, Enugu, Benin City, Ibadan, Asaba, Ilorin, Aba and Kano are the centres to host the 32 matches, which will then produce the candidate-teams for the Round of 32.



The women’s teams, whose competition will take off at the Round of 32, will sit out next week’s attrition, but will take to the battlegrounds when the men are also fighting for slots in the Round of 16.

MEN’S ROUND OF 64 MATCHES



Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Stormers SC (Ogun) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Jr. Danburan (Katsina) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 1pm

Osun United (Osun) Vs EFCC FC (FCT) – Awka – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Edel FC (Anambra) Vs Discovery Talent FC (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 1pm

Zamfara United (Zamfara) Vs ABS FC (Kwara) – Abuja Bwari – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Ine Stars (Edo) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 1pm

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Cynosure FC (Ebonyi) – Owerri – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Mighty Jets (Plateau) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Kaduna ABS – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs Karim United (Taraba) – Bauchi – 01/05/24 – 1pm

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Adanimogo FC (Ondo) – Lafia – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Delta Marine (Delta) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Shooting Stars (Oyo) Vs Solution FC (Anambra) – Benin City – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Green Berets (Kaduna) – Ilorin – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Coal City (Enugu) Vs Ekiti United Feeders (Ekiti) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Beyond Limits (Ogun) Vs Hammola Int’l (Osun) – Ibadan – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Inter Lagos (Lagos) Vs May Frank (Cross River) – Asaba – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) – Abuja Area 3 – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Rovers FC (Cross River) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 1pm

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Ilaji FC (Oyo) – Benin City – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Sporting Supreme (FCT) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 1pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs FC Bako (Kogi) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Ofirima FC (Rivers) – Lafia – 02/05/24 – 4pm

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo) – Aba – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Enyimba FC (Abia) Vs Warinje FC (Bauchi) – Ilorin – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Ekiti United (Ekiti) – Enugu 02/05/24 – 4pm

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Jedo Academy (Sokoto) – Abuja Goal Project – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Ikukuoma FC (Imo) – Aba – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Niger Tornadoes (Niger) Vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Dutse Strikers (Jigawa) – Kano – 01/05/24 – 4pm

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs FC Basira (Nasarawa) – Enugu – 02/04/24 – 1pm

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba) – Bauchi – 02/05/24 – 4pm

Kano Pillars (Kano) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Abuja Bwari – 02/05/24 – 4pm