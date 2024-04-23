President Federation Cup: Women teams on holiday as men’s Round of 64 games hold next week

This year’s President Federation Cup competition at the national level will kick off with the men’s Round of 64 matches on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Abuja, Kaduna, Owerri, Lafia, Awka, Enugu, Benin City, Ibadan, Asaba, Ilorin, Aba and Kano are the centres to host the 32 matches, which will then produce the candidate-teams for the Round of 32.
The women’s teams, whose competition will take off at the Round of 32, will sit out next week’s attrition, but will take to the battlegrounds when the men are also fighting for slots in the Round of 16.
MEN’S ROUND OF 64 MATCHES
Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Stormers SC (Ogun) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Jr. Danburan (Katsina) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 1pm
Osun United (Osun) Vs EFCC FC (FCT) – Awka – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Edel FC (Anambra) Vs Discovery Talent FC (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 1pm
Zamfara United (Zamfara) Vs ABS FC (Kwara) – Abuja Bwari – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Ine Stars (Edo) – Abuja Area 3 – 01/05/24 – 1pm
Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Cynosure FC (Ebonyi) – Owerri – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Mighty Jets (Plateau) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Kaduna ABS – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Gombe United (Gombe) Vs Karim United (Taraba) – Bauchi – 01/05/24 – 1pm
El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Adanimogo FC (Ondo) – Lafia – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Delta Marine (Delta) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Shooting Stars (Oyo) Vs Solution FC (Anambra) – Benin City – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Green Berets (Kaduna) – Ilorin – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Coal City (Enugu) Vs Ekiti United Feeders (Ekiti) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Beyond Limits (Ogun) Vs Hammola Int’l (Osun) – Ibadan – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Inter Lagos (Lagos) Vs May Frank (Cross River) – Asaba – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) – Abuja Area 3 – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Rovers FC (Cross River) – Enugu – 01/05/24 – 1pm
Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Ilaji FC (Oyo) – Benin City – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Sporting Supreme (FCT) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Asaba – 01/05/24 – 1pm
Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs FC Bako (Kogi) – Kaduna ABS – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Ofirima FC (Rivers) – Lafia – 02/05/24 – 4pm
FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo) – Aba – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Enyimba FC (Abia) Vs Warinje FC (Bauchi) – Ilorin – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Ekiti United (Ekiti) – Enugu 02/05/24 – 4pm
Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Jedo Academy (Sokoto) – Abuja Goal Project – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Ikukuoma FC (Imo) – Aba – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Niger Tornadoes (Niger) Vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger) – Abuja Goal Project – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Dutse Strikers (Jigawa) – Kano – 01/05/24 – 4pm
Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs FC Basira (Nasarawa) – Enugu – 02/04/24 – 1pm
Doma United (Gombe) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba) – Bauchi – 02/05/24 – 4pm
Kano Pillars (Kano) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Abuja Bwari – 02/05/24 – 4pm