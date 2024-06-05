President Federation Cup: One of three surviving NPFL teams to bite dust on Wednesday

Only two clubs from the country’s elite division clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League can reach the semi-finals of this year’s President Federation Cup competition, with two of the surviving trio: Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars, going headlong against each other in one of the quarter-final duels scheduled for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday.
The Area 3 Stadium is where one of the NPFL teams must bite the dust, paving way for the other to progress to the last four.
The other NPFL side, Abia Warriors, are up against giant-killers Sokoto United at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project field inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium Complex.
Sokoto United eliminated two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC in the Round of 16.
El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri will confront surprise packets Inter Lagos at the FCT-Bwari ground, while two surprise qualifiers: EFFC FC and Kebbi United, tango at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.
MEN’S QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES
EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Kano – 05/06/24 – 4pm
El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – FCT-Bwari – 05/06/24 – 4pm
Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – FCT-Goal Project – 05/06/24 – 4pm
Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – FCT-Area 3 – 05/06/24 – 4pm.