The Round of 16 matches in the 2024 President Federation Cup competition for both men and women were played on Wednesday.
Following the conclusion of the Round of 16 matches, the pairings of teams for the quarter-final have emerged.
Women Round of 16 Results:
Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) 1-1 Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa state)
Nasarawa Amazons win 6-5 on penalty kicks
Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) 0-1 Remo Ladies (Ogun)
Abia Angels (Abia) 0-4 Naija Ratels (FCT)
Heartland Queens (Imo) 0-2 FC Robo Queens (Lagos)
Kwara Ladies (Kwara) 0-7 Delta Queens (Delta)
Sunshine Queens (Ondo state) 2-0 Honey Badgers (Benue)
Osun Babes (Osun) 1-1 Confluence Queens (Kogi) Osun Babes win 4-3 on penalty kicks
Edo Queens (Edo) 1-4 Rivers Angels (Rivers)
Quarter-final fixtures:
Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa state) Vs Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun)
Naija Ratels (FCT) Vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos)
Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Sunshine Queens (Ondo state)
Osun Babes (Osun) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers)
Men Round of 16 Results:
Wikki Tourists (Bauchi state) 0-1 EFCC FC (FCT)
Kebbi United (Kebbi) 1-0 Akwa United (Akwa Ibom)
El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) 1-0 Shooting Stars (Oyo)
Ikorodu City (Lagos) 1-1 Inter Lagos (Lagos) Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalty kicks
Kwara United (Kwara) 1-1 Abia Warriors (Abia) Abia Warriors win 4-3 on penalty kicks
Sokoto United (Sokoto state) 1-0 Enyimba (Abia)
Sunshine Stars (Ondo) 1-0 Rivers United (Rivers)
Katsina United (Katsina) 1-1 Kano Pillars (Kano) Kano Pillars win 8-7 on penalty kicks
Quarter-final pairings:
EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi)
El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos)
Also Read:
- President Federation Cup: Full results of men, women matches, next round fixtures
- Ebenezer Onyeagwu: A king crowned by his performance, by Ray Echebiri
- Hunter shoots colleague’s son dead
- Hajj 2024: NAHCON tells pilgrims to seek medical assistance from Saudi hospitals
- How Bello Turji’s associate, Baleri, who escaped from Nigeria was captured in Niger Republic
Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto)
Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano)
The date and venues of the quarter-final matches are to be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation.