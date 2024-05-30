President Federation Cup: Full results of men, women matches, next round fixtures

The Round of 16 matches in the 2024 President Federation Cup competition for both men and women were played on Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of the Round of 16 matches, the pairings of teams for the quarter-final have emerged.

Women Round of 16 Results:

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) 1-1 Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa state)

Nasarawa Amazons win 6-5 on penalty kicks

Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) 0-1 Remo Ladies (Ogun)

Abia Angels (Abia) 0-4 Naija Ratels (FCT)

Heartland Queens (Imo) 0-2 FC Robo Queens (Lagos)

Kwara Ladies (Kwara) 0-7 Delta Queens (Delta)

Sunshine Queens (Ondo state) 2-0 Honey Badgers (Benue)

Osun Babes (Osun) 1-1 Confluence Queens (Kogi) Osun Babes win 4-3 on penalty kicks

Edo Queens (Edo) 1-4 Rivers Angels (Rivers)

Quarter-final fixtures:

Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa state) Vs Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun)

Naija Ratels (FCT) Vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos)

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Sunshine Queens (Ondo state)

Osun Babes (Osun) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers)

Men Round of 16 Results:

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi state) 0-1 EFCC FC (FCT)

Kebbi United (Kebbi) 1-0 Akwa United (Akwa Ibom)

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) 1-0 Shooting Stars (Oyo)

Ikorodu City (Lagos) 1-1 Inter Lagos (Lagos) Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalty kicks

Kwara United (Kwara) 1-1 Abia Warriors (Abia) Abia Warriors win 4-3 on penalty kicks

Sokoto United (Sokoto state) 1-0 Enyimba (Abia)

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) 1-0 Rivers United (Rivers)

Katsina United (Katsina) 1-1 Kano Pillars (Kano) Kano Pillars win 8-7 on penalty kicks

Quarter-final pairings:

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi)

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos)

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto)

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano)

The date and venues of the quarter-final matches are to be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation.