The Presidency has warned the country’s leaders on their comments on the killing of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The Presidency issued the warning in a statement on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu.

The statement warned the country’s leaders to be wary of their comments in the face of the killing.

Though the statement did not mention specific names, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been one of the country’s leaders to voice his opinion on the killing of Olakunrin.

Obasanjo said the country has reached a tipping point.

But Shehu in the statement said: “The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

“It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

“Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.”