The Federal Government has announced more prizes for winners at the 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Awards ceremony slated for August 1, 2019.

A statement by Tola Johnson, representative of the Office of the Vice President on the MSMEs Committee, indicated that three of the finalists would receive cars and cash awards, unlike in the past when only the grand winner received a car.

The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja said the initial plan was to reward only the grand winner with a car.

Johnson said: “The improvement in the prizes was to, among other things, encourage growth in the MSMEs sector in the country; the grand prize winner – the MSME of the Year – will receive a car, cash and other prizes.

“The Outstanding MSMEs in the male and female categories will be given one salon car each, in addition to other prizes.”

Johnson said not less 25 state governors, captains of industries and other dignitaries have confirmed their attendance of the event.

He said: “Top artistes, including Tuface Idibia and Ali Baba, will also be on ground to entertain guests at what is certain to be the biggest MSMEs event for the year.

“The finalists for the award ceremony will be unveiled next week.”

The National MSMEs Award is an offshoot of the MSMEs Clinic, which has been held in at least 23 states and the FCT.

NAN reports that the MSMEs Clinic is an initiative of the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which brings together key government agencies to examine and tackle factors hindering MSMEs growth and productivity in the country.

The awards will be in 12 categories, namely: MSME of the Year; Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Creative Arts, as well as Agriculture and Manufacturing.

Others are Excellence in Technology Innovation, Fashion and Style, Leather Works, Furniture and Wood Works, Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics, as well as Non-Profit Service to Humanity.