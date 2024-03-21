Pregnant woman fakes own kidnap, shares N2m ransom from husband with boyfriend

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested a pregnant woman, Rosemary Ubah, after she faked her own kidnap, with the husband, Chiedozie Ubah, paying N2 million ransom, which she shared with her boyfriend, Walter Ezeala, for her release.

While the pregnant wife took N1.2 million out of the money, the colluding boyfriend made a cool sum of N800,000.

The Command Commissioner, CP Kenneth Igweh, made the shocking revelation when he addressed newsmen on Wednesday.

Igweh said since the husband already reported the kidnap to the police, investigation later revealed that the pregnant woman connived with her boyfriend to perpetrate the act.

He said: “On 11 March, 2024 at about 7:40pm, one Chiedozie Ubah of Saburi II, Dei-dei, Abuja reported at Gwagwa Division that his pregnant wife, Rosemary Ubah, left home to the hospital on the same date for a scan, but did not return home.

“He later received a call through his wife’s phone number telling him that his wife had been kidnapped and a demand for N2 million ransom before her release can be made.

“He transferred the sum into his wife’s account as instructed by the kidnapper.

“He later brought his wife to the station after her release.

“During interrogation, the wife freely confessed to have conspired with one man named Walter Ezeala, living in the same street with them at Saburi, to extort money from her husband.

“The said Walter was arrested and he confessed that his own share was N800,000 and the lady took N1,200,000.

“The N793,500 cash, two ATM cards and two android phones were recovered from them.

“Suspects will be charged to court soon.”

Igweh also disclosed another faked kidnap that involved one Pascal Akuh.

The CP said: “On 14 March, 2024 at about 5:30pm, one Akuh Chinemezeh reported at Apo Divisional Headquarters that his younger brother, one Pascal Akuh, 28 years, called him saying he was arrested by the police and taken to SCID (State Criminal Investigation Department) custody.

“On the strength of this, the police and suspect’s family went to SCID, IRT (Intelligence Response Team) and FCID (Force Criminal Investigation Department) detention facilities only to discover that he is not in any of the aforementioned facilities.

“With the help of a tracker using coordinates, the suspect’s vehicle was traced to an area in Wumba, Apo.

“Acting on this intelligence, the police operatives from Apo Division swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“They searched the entire axis and subsequently traced the suspect to a hotel in Lokogoma later in the night and arrested the suspect.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he only faked his kidnap to prank the lady he intended to marry to know if she really loves him.

“The suspect is to be arraigned in court soon.”

Igweh also spoke on a robbery incident in the Command: “On 17 March, 2024 at about 2:30pm, a distress call was received by Mabushi Division from two victims: one Blessing Mafulul Damia and Haliru Zakari.

“They said some men in an unregistered Toyota Hilux trailed them while on their way home from H-Medix, Gwarimpa to Gishiri village.

“They robbed them of their valuables and attempted to kidnap them.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives of the division swung into action, trailed the vehicle and arrested two suspects, namely: Gabriel David Elihu of Apo mechanic village and (a dismissed soldier from Gombe state) Alex Iorjaa of Gboko LGA of Benue State.

“A black-coloured Toyota Hilux with Registration Number NBB 03 AH (Nasarawa), a jackknife, and some military accoutrements were recovered from them.

“Suspects will be charged to court soon.”