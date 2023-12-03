POWA empowers 63 deceased Police Officers families

The Police Officers Wives Association, Oyo State Chapter has empowered no fewer than 63 families of deceased Police Officers on shoe-making skills.

The association also distributed palliatives to 80 widows of dead police officers at an event it held on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the palliatives given included yam, vegetable oil, rice, noodles and Semovita.

Distributing the items, the Oyo State POWA Chairperson, Dr. Naida Hamzat, said the empowerment skills and distribution of palliatives were a reflection of the association’s commitment towards enhancing the welfare of the deceased officers’ families.

Hamzat said the association was dedicated to assisting such families find their feet, adding: “This is very dear to our hearts and formed an integral part of the association’s mission.

“This informs our programme today to empower 63 families of slain police officers with shoe-making skills, 10 of them will be presented with starter tools and 80 widows will be supplied with palliatives.

“We hope to sustain this programme annually.

“As we gather here today, we remember with gratitude and deep respect our men and women in uniform who have paid the supreme price for our safety and peace.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences and solidarity to their families.”

Hamzat said that the association was optimistic that the palliatives would in some way ease the burden of recipients, adding: “This demonstrates our unwavering support for their plights.”

She appreciated those who have worked tirelessly for the success of the occasion, adding that their support and collaboration are invaluable.

Hamzat said that POWA remains an indivisible family and would continue to lend helping hands to the needy families and by extension the larger community.

In her remarks, the wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, appreciated POWA for not forgetting families of deceased police officers and urged them to keep up the good work.

Makinde called on the association to look inwards at inculcating men in their programme.

She called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items received and make a better life out of it.

She further called on wives of police officers to always support their husbands and make them happy for them to do well while on the field.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat; wife of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ajibola Lawal; and Senator Mansurat Sumonu.