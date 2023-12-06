Portable: After collecting N5m, I must perform at Celestial Church’s event

Nigeria’s controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has insisted that he must perform at a programme to which he was invited by a parish of the Celestial Church of Christ.

Portable spoke after he was barred from the event alongside fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma.

The Eagle Online recalls that Portable and Pasuma were dropped from the list of artists for the programme organised by the CCC, Land of Goshen Cathedral, Lagos State following objections to their participation.

A pronouncement after the uproar that greeted the publication of the flyer for the programme, tagged: “Praise Night,” by the CCC Leader in Ketu, Lagos State, Olatosho Oshoffa, finally sealed their ouster.

But in a viral video, Portable said the organisers of the programme should not consider his outward look in taking the decision on his participation.

He equally said after being paid N5 million, he should not be stopped from taking part in the praise night with Pasuma.

He said in Yoruba: “Celestial Church, we must do the show o.

“You have already paid me N5 million.

“Pasuma will perform.

“I will also perform and we must do it.

“The children of God are coming.

“Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God.

“Don’t judge me by my appearance.”