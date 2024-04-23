Popular Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, appeals conviction

A Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, has asked the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division to set aside his conviction by a Lagos State High Court over the sexual assault of a minor.
Retired Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on July 14, 2022 sentenced Baba Ijesha to five years imprisonment over the sexual assault of a minor.
But dissatisfied with the judgment, Baba Ijesha approached the Court of Appeal to challenge his five-year jail term.
Baba Ijesha through his counsel, Kayode Olabiran, on Tuesday told the Appeal Court that his client was set up and that he acted according to a script that he was invited to act on by his colleague.
“The Appellant was set up. The Appellant is an actor. He acted in a script that he was invited to act by his colleague (PW1), Damilola Adekoya,” he said.
But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins, urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit and also a misconception.
Martins urged the court to affirm the judgment of the lower court.