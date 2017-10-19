Political party urges FG to release report on Babachir Lawal

The Action Democratic Party has urged Federal Government to release Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s committee’s report on alleged fraud against suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The National Chairman of the party, Yabagi Sani, made the call on Thursday in Abuja, during the party’s National Executive Council meeting.

Sani also alleged that the Federal Government was paying lip service to its fight against corruption in spite of its avowed decision to fight the menace head on.

According to him, the $25 billion contract award scandal in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and other unresolved cases of corruption involving government functionaries brings to question its commitment to the fight against corruption.

Sani said: “The President should come out clean on the NNPC contract award scandal since he is the supervising Minister of Petroleum.”

The party chairman also advised the Federal Government to heed the warning of the World Bank over its plan to borrow $5.5 billion to finance infrastructural development across the country.

Sani said this was especially in view of the country´s high debt profile, adding that it was unfortunate that the country was presently grappling with economic challenges.

He said: “As patriots, we must exhibit the determination to rescue our country and place her on the path of progress and national cohesion.”

Sani maintained that history and posterity would vindicate Nigerians “as we march on this journey of national rebirth”.

He disclosed that the party’s manifesto indicated its intention to embark on economic development plans which would encompass restructuring, fiscal federalism and devolution of power.

He explained that the essence was to fast-track efforts towards poverty alleviation at the grassroots.

The chairman charged the party’s chairmen in the states to put in place mechanism to form cooperative societies to take advantage of the micro finance facilities being worked out by the party.

He added that the party remained the fastest growing one in the country and asked youths to rise up to the occasion by changing the narratives.

He also charged youths to push for new frontiers and challenge the country’s leadership and present situation by joining the party, describing it as the “credible alternative to the ruling party”.

He further added that out of the six newly-registered political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the ADP remained the only one that had offices in all the states of the federation.

Sani added: “The party also has offices in the 774 local government areas of the country.”