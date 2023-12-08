Policemen caught on video demanding money from foreign biker arrested + Video

The policemen seen in a video demanding money from a female biker, who said she is from the Netherlands have been arrested.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the policemen in the viral video on its X handle.

The Command said in the statement on its X handle, formerly Twitter, on Thursday: “Viral video portraying the regrettable misconduct of certain policemen along Moniya-Iseyin Road has been accessed.

“All those involved have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary actions. Supervision will be increased.

“Please report any misconduct to Xsquad on +2348023535470.”

The video showed a policeman who stopped the biker, asking her questions about who she was and her destination.

The lady replied she was from the Netherlands and heading to Abuja.

At the information, the policeman exclaimed.

It was at this point that one of his colleagues joined him, with both of them looking at the map the lady had fixed on her dashboard for direction, showing she still had over 700 kilometres to cover.

One of them then said: “Wetin you bring come?

“Wetin you won give me.

“O yah give me something nah.”

When it appeared she did not understand the meaning of what he said, the first policeman, whose colleague had moved away, then said: “Give me money, money.”

In response, the lady also demanded money from the policeman.