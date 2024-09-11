Police visit family of slain Kwara poly student

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Victor Olaiya on Tuesday, led a Police team to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Quoyum Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin, killed last Wednesday.

Olaiya who represented the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, led a team to commiserate with the family of the late student at Alagbon in the Oke Andi area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

This was according to a statement signed by Ejire-Adeyemi Toun DSP, Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police and made available to journalists on Wednesday

“The CP expressed gratitude to the family for their cooperation during the investigation and delivered the IGP’s assurance that justice will be served.

“The IGP has directed the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take over the investigation, with all officers involved being transferred for a thorough and impartial inquiry,” the statement said.

“Speaking on behalf of the immediate family, Mr Muselim Abdulyekeen, the father of the deceased, alongside Mrs Ramat Abdulyekeen, the mother, expressed their appreciation to the Inspector General of Police and the Kwara State Police Command for their continuous support.

“They reiterated they are hopeful that the ongoing investigation will lead to justice for their late child. Alhaji Mohamed Kewugbemi, the family’s clergy, offered prayers and commended the police for their commitment to justice.

“Alhaji Erolalujana (Olori-Ebi) expressed his appreciation for the police’s support during this difficult time.”

The statement further disclosed that the Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Engr. Abdul-Jimoh Mohammed, also accompanied the Police team to show solidarity with the family.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya psc(+) Kwara State Command assures the family that the command is committed to ensuring justice and transparency in this case,” the statement added.

Recall that a team of Policemen from the state Police Command during a stop and search at the Fate area of Ilorin allegedly shot and killed Qoyum, an ND 2 Electrical Electronics Engineering student of Kwara State Polytechnic last week Wednesday

