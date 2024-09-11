19-year-old woman allegedly stabs man to death during argument in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old woman, Fatimo Agboke, for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on Monday, September 9 at about 9:20p.m in Ijegun area of the state.

Hundeyin said the suspect was apprehended after the victim’s father lodged a complaint at the Isheri-Osun Division.

“The suspect and the victim, Faruk Azeez, had an argument which resulted in fighting.

“In the course of the fight, Azeez was stabbed with a broken bottle on his neck by the suspect, which caused him grievous bodily harm.

“In an attempt to rush his son to the hospital for an urgent medical attention, he gave up the ghost,” the spokesperson said.

Hundeyin said that detectives from the division visited the scene where the lifeless body of Azeez was seen on the ground in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck.

The command spokesperson said that the corpse had been deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

According to him, investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of Azeez’s death.

