Police uncover plans by hoodlums to attack banks, others

The Oyo State Police Command says it has uncovered plans by hoodlums to attack and loot banks, shopping mails, Independent National Electoral Commission offices and other facilities in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Friday in Ibadan.

The statement is coming on the heels of Friday’s protest by some youths in Ibadan, the state capital, who blocked major roads in Iwo, Agodi Gate and the state secretariat over scarcity of new naira notes and fuel.

Osifeso said that available intelligence revealed that certain unscrupulous elements have perfected plans to hijack the protest and unleash full scale chaos by shutting down and attacking places of interest.

He listed the hoodlums’ target to include INEC facilities, banks, media houses, schools, Correctional Centres, major malls and business centres, as well as other critical infrastructure in the state.

He said: “Members of the public are hereby advised especially with reference to the youth segment to avoid being used by agents of violence who want to capitalise on the situation to criminally enrich themselves especially as we navigate towards the 2023 General Elections.

“The Command is fully prepared to mobilise fully to prevent these criminal elements from turning Oyo state into their playground.”

Osifeso announced that the command had ordered intensive patrols to provide comprehensive security across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, advised residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of harassment or molestation.

Williams assured that the police would not allow the relative tranquility within the state to be disrupted by unscrupulous and criminal elements.