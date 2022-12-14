Police rescue two kidnapped women in Edo State

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have rescued two kidnap victims and reunited them with their families.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Nwabuzor said: “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the rescue/release of two women, Mrs Helen Taiwo Augustine and Mrs Funmilayo Elizabeth, who were abducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2023, along Ibillo/Igarra/Auchi Road, Edo State.

“The victims’ rescue/release on Monday, December 12, 2023, resulted from the aggressive manhunt/bush combing operations by police operatives of the Edo command in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Edo State Security Network and hunters.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Mohammed Dankwara, ensured that the victims were reunited with their families and loved ones same day.”

