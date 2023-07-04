Police recover body of drowned UNIBEN student, arrest two suspects

828 828

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two students of the University of Benin over the death of their friend, Francis Anuide, who drowned in Ekosodin river, Benin, where the trio had gone to swim.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the arrested students are Samson Kennedy, a 200 Level student of Biochemistry, and Wilfred Emmanuel, a 500 Level student of Optometry.

The deceased was said to have been invited by the two friends for swimming at the river close to the Ugbowo campus of the University where he allegedly drowned.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the duo were apprehended to assist the police in investigating the circumstances leading to the victim’s death.

Nwabuzor explained that after the case was reported at the Ugbowo Police Station, Benin, the Divisional Police Officer and his men led a team of local divers to the scene of the incident.

He said: “Luckily, they were able to recover the body.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.

“Two persons were arrested because they went together to swim in that river when the ugly incident occurred.

“Arresting them is very important so that we can know what made them leave their hostel and go to that river at that time and what happened right there in the river.”

Sources told NAN that the two students were arrested as a result of the discovery of blood on the lips of the deceased and peeled skin around his neck region.

These, the sources said, raised suspicion amongst the victim’s family members and relatives who are demanding an autopsy.

“After the deceased got drowned, the duo ran back to the Ekosodin community to seek help from the community and vigilante members but the deceased died before help could come his way,” one of the sources said.