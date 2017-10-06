Police quiz Davido, others over his friend’s death

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have quizzed one of Nigeria’s top musicians, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davids, over the the death of his friend, Tagbo.

This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, on Thursday in an interview with The Punch.

Edgar, who also revealed that the command was awaiting the result of an autopsy conducted on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and guide investigations, said he had and met with Davido and others involved in the case.

Tagbo reportedly died on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday at a bar in the Lekki area of the state.

Davido was accused of dumping Tagbo’s corpse at the General Hospital, Lagos after he allegedly died in his (Davido’s) car.

The accusation was leveled by an actress, Caroline Danjuma.

The actress alleged in the post, which she later deleted, that Davido and his crew fled after depositing the corpse.

Danjuma wrote: “Davido where is Tagbo? He was with you and your crew last night. You all wore fez caps to hide your identities after he died in your car. You dumped him at the general hospital and ran away…the law must play its role this time…you all better provide Tagbo alive.@davidoofficial.

“After you all abandoned him at the general hospital, you continued your stupid grooving at DNA and had the nerves to promote your show. This is not an ordinary boy that you can intimidate his family…we need you to tell us how he died in your car and why you ran away. The police and the hospital confirmed that you all ran away. If you think your money can save you, you just met your match.”

Danjuma also dismissed insinuations that Tagbo died from drunkenness, saying he was not a drunkard.

She tweeted: “Even in death, lies are being told of you. Those who knew you knew you never drank to an extent of getting drunk…the wicked shall never go unpunished. RIP. The truth is already out. Today (Wednesday) is your birthday. Happy super birthday.”

Davido had also responded to Danjuma’s post via Snapchat, absolving himself from Tagbo’s death.

The celebrity musician described the allegation as “false” and vowed not make further comments on the incident.

Davido wrote: “People are just wicked and this is what I get for treating everyone like a brother. I was deeply saddened to hear the sudden death of my friend, Tagbo. First and foremost, my sincere condolences and prayers are with the family at this time. I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and of recent.

“But it is disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there, using my name as usual. Out of total respect for Tagbo and his family, I will not discuss this matter further for now. Rest in peace, Tagbo.”