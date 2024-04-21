Police probe cop’s alleged killing of man in Lagos mall

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of one Anosikwa Patrick, who was allegedly stabbed by a police officer identified as Inspector Taofeek at Skymall Shopping Mall in the Ajah area of the state on Saturday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Hundeyin added that the manager and chief security officer of the mall are already in custody to assist with the investigation.

The statement partly read, “The manager and chief security officer of the mall are already in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

“Meanwhile, the police officer has been identified as Inspr. Taofeek, member of visiting 12 PMF squadron to Lagos.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation towards ensuring that the culprit is brought to book.”

An X user, NotMentus, had on Saturday called the attention of the Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to the incident.

He wrote, “#Princemoye1, good morning sir, my brother got stabbed to death by one of the police officers attached to Skymall at Sangotedo, Lekki.

“The officer is currently on the run. His colleague, too, is on the run.”

In response, Adejobi assured him that the command would take the necessary action.