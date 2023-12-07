Police present N42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday presented cheques of more than N42.9 million to families or next of kin of officers that died in active service in Katsina State.

Commissioner, Katsina State Police Command, Aliyu Abubakar, made the presentation to 17 families.

The presentation, to the next of kin of the deceased, was a part of the benefits that came from the Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme of the police force.

Abubakar advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.