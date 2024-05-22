Police officer shot dead during enforcement in Plateau market

In a tragic incident that happened on Wednesday, a police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board was reportedly shot dead at the Terminus market in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the security agents and task force officials have been battling to clear the area of street trading in the past weeks.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau State Police Command Spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, said an investigation had begun to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “Yes, we are aware of the incident at the Terminus Market. Right now, we are in the office of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board over the matter. So, we are investigating it.”

However, some traders at the market who confirmed the shooting and death of the police officer gave different versions of what led to the tragic event.

According to one of the traders who gave her name as Amina Mohammed, “There was tension and confusion at the Terminus Market and Ahmadu Bello Way behind Zenith Bank in Jos North this morning at about 11:30 am 22/05/2024

“From what I gathered some of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board task force officials and Security Agencies came this morning to carry out enforcement of the state law banning street hawking.

“You know they have been facing resistance from some of the traders. So, in an attempt to maintain law and order, a Mobile Police Officer fired a shot and the stray bullet hit his colleague on duty creating panic

“I learnt that although the victim was taken to the hospital, he later died.”

Another trader, identified as Haruna, blamed the death of the cop on hoodlums who, according to him, have vowed not to vacate the area despite the enforcement drive.

He said, “Many of the hoodlums were lurking around this morning. Suddenly, we heard a gunshot when the security agents were trying to disperse some traders who had started displaying their wares on the roadside against the instruction of the task force officials.

“Unfortunately, the bullet hit one of the policemen who I learnt later died after he was rushed to the hospital.”