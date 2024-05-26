Police nab suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers dressed in military uniform and rescued their victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement she issued in Uyo on Sunday.

John, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the command received a distress call on May 24 concerning a kidnap incident at Utang Street, near Gibbs Street in Uyo metropolis.

“Our anti-robbery squad immediately swung into action and mobilised to the scene where the four suspects were arrested,” she said.

John said that the suspects were arrested while attempting to kidnap a man identified as Richie, a friend of their earlier victim.

She said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had earlier carried out similar kidnap operations at Ring Road 3 in Uyo metropolis.

“They had demanded a ransom of N5 million from their earlier victim but he could not pay, this prompted them to attempt to kidnap his friend,” she said.

John said that one red Honda Accord car with registration number BJ 615 ABC, a handcuff and dagger were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesperson said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, had zero tolerance for kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities.

“The command is resolved and prepared to rid the state of criminal activities,” he said.