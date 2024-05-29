Police kill three suspected kidnappers, rescue two in Benue

Operatives of Benue State Police Command have reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in the State.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers abducted two people in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state and demanded N23m ransom.

The victims were reportedly abducted in their homes about a week ago.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, said a team of Operation Zenda deployed to the area burst into the hideout of the suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday.

She said, “On 29/5/2024 at about 0600hrs, officers of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force stormed the kidnappers’ hideout.

“On sighting the police, the kidnappers led by the gang leader Tersue Dada aka ‘Causer’ engaged the team in a gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police.

“Consequently, three suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were eventually confirmed dead at the hospital while one of the suspects, Terver Tavershima of Tinenune, Ukum LGA, was arrested.”

Anene stated further that the team also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one dane gun, assorted phones, a camouflage uniform, and a motorcycle at the scene.

According to her, the two kidnapped victims rescued unhurt told the police that they were kidnapped from their homes and the sum of N23 million was placed on them as ransom.

While assuring that the command was doing everything possible to rid the Sankara axis of bandits and ensure the return of people to their ancestral homes, the PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, called on people to cooperate with the officers.