Police investigating 5,877 vehicles with conflicting registration information – FPPRO

The Nigeria Police Force says it is currently investigating 5,877 vehicles with conflicting registration information in the database of its electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) system.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said e-CMR was a digitalised repository of licensed motor vehicles in the country, as provided for in the law.

The police spokesman said the investigation was part of the relentless efforts towards combating vehicle-related crimes, saying that it was yielding results.

Adejobi said the operations had led to the recovery of stolen vehicles, utilising the e-CMR system.

He said the force, successfully, recovered 1,519 stolen vehicles in 2024 and had, since the beginning of 2025, recovered 52 via its e-CMR system.

According to him, over 400,000 vehicles had been registered into the e-CMR database by genuine vehicle owners who had provided their vehicle information.

Adejobi said the database had received 1,011 reports of stolen vehicles, adding that three vehicles reported as stolen on the platform were recovered in different parts of the country in October 2024.

Adejobi said the 1,011 vehicles reported as stolen on the platform were currently being investigated.

He listed the emplacement of e-policing strategies; the Police Rescue Me App, Police VGS emergency App and the reactivation of the e-CMR were to curb vehicle-related crimes in the country.

The police spokesman said the idea was to enhance the Nigeria Police crime-fighting capabilities, through the integration of electronic and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and create an effective policing system.

“To assist Nigerians verify the status of a vehicle, a module that uses USSD functionality is being developed and will be deployed as soon as connectivity with mobile Telecom operators is concluded.

“To provide your vehicle information to the Nigeria Police, visit this website: https://cmris.npf.gov.ng

“To provide your stolen vehicle information to the Nigeria Police, visit this website: https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng.,” he said.

