Appeal Court affirms proscription, designation of IPOB as terrorist group

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra seeking for an order reversing the order proscribing the group and designating it a terrorist organisation.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Hamma Barka, affirmed the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which outlawed the IPOB.

The court held that it found no reason to set-aside the order the Federal Government got against the group.

According to the court, FG, acted lawfully by proscribing the organization whose activities threatened the nation’s security and continued existence.

It resolved all the issues against the IPOB and dismissed its appeal for want of merit.

It will be recalled that the late former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati, had in a ruling he delivered on September 15, 2017, outlawed the activities of the IPOB in Nigeria.

The proscription order followed an ex-parte motion the former Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, filed on behalf of the Federal Government.

Specifically, Justice Kafafati declared as illegal, all activities of the group, particularly in the South-east and South-South regions of the country.

He further restrained “any person or group of persons from participating in any of the group’s activities”.

The Judge directed the AGF to ensure that he published the proscription order in the official gazette, as well as in two national dailies.

In a follow-up ruling on January 22, 2018, the court dismissed a motion IPOB filed to challenge the legal validity of the proscription order which it said was surreptitiously obtained by the AGF.

Dissatisfied with the decisions, the IPOB approached the appellate court to set them aside.

Vanguard reports that the organization, in its appeal marked: FHC/CA/A/214/2018, which it filed through its team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Chukwuma-Machukwu Umeh, urged the appellate court to set aside in its entirety, the ruling/final decision of the high court.

It alleged that the then AGF suppressed and misrepresented facts in the affidavit evidence he tendered before the court, maintaining that the proscription order was tantamount to declaring over 30 million Nigerians of Igbo extraction as terrorists.

