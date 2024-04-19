Police intercept bags of Indian Hemp at Lagos jetty

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted some bags of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp at a Jetty in Ojo area of the state and arrested a suspect.

Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that detectives from the Tactical Squad, Ijaniki intercepted the substances on Wednesday at about 4:30am while on morning patrol around the Ajangbadi area.

He said the tactical team trailed one white Mercedes Benz mini truck to Ilufe Waterside Jetty, Alaba International, Ojo.

The image maker said that the operatives discovered that a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in sacks were being off loaded from a flying boat.

Hundeyin said: “One suspect (43, with name withheld), alleged to be the driver of the truck, was arrested.

“A total of 1,040 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in 30 sacks were recovered.

“The suspect alleged that one man, simply identified as Ifeanyi, contacted him to convey the substances from Waterside Jetty to Alaba International Market, Ojo, in Lagos.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort is on to track and arrest the said Ifeanyi.”