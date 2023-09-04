Police foil bank robbery in Lagos, arrest suspect + Photos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have foiled a bank robbery at an old generation bank opposite Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba area.

Command’s Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the robbery, which was carried out in the early hours of Saturday.

Hudenyin said on Sunday: “A distress call was received at 4:20am yesterday, at the Control Room, Ikeja.

“A team of anti-crime policemen led by an ASP was mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, one Aseez Isah, 43, was caught in action.

“He was breaking the bank’s security doors to gain entrance into the banking hall.

“He was, subsequently, arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing.”