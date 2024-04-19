Police foil attack in Katsina, neutralise suspected bandit

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have foiled an attack on Sabuwa town, headquarters of Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state, neutralising one suspected bandit.

The Command’s spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina, the state capital.

Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that on April 17, 2024 at about 5pm, information was received that some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, on motorcycles were riding toward Sabuwa town with the intent to attack.

Upon receipt of the report, he said the DPO Sabuwa mobilised a team of operatives, consisting of men of the Operation Sharan Daji and Community Watch Corps, who responded to the scene.

He said: “They engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully foiled the planned attack.

“However, a member of the Community Watch Corps sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg and was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.”

The Police Public Relations Officer revealed that in the course of scanning the scene, the body of one suspected bandit that was neutralised was recovered.

He added that one walkie-talkie and a hand grenade were also recovered from the scene.

Aliyu quoted the Command’s Commissioner, CP Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, as urging the public to promptly continue to report anyone seen with a bullet wound, as some of the suspects escaped with gunshot injuries.

Abubakar-Musa further urged residents of the state to continue to provide vital information about criminal activities in their respective areas in the state.

The Commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment towards ensuring protection of lives and property of people of the state.