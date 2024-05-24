Police confirm suicide by female varsity student + Video

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed an alleged suicide by a final year student of the state university in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt the student, Favour Ugwuka, allegedly killed herself in her hostel room on Wednesday.

This was at the Ishieke campus of the university.

NAN further learnt that the deceased, who was in the English Department before her death, passed all her courses, but repeatedly failed a particular course.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the command, Joshua Ukandu, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident.

Ukandu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “Police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the alleged suicide.

“I don’t know the time of the incident, but we received the report around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 22.

“I do not have any fresh update now to give concerning the incident but I will keep you informed about new developments.”

