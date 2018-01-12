Police confirm release of abducted Bishop Kukah’s brother

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mukhtar Aliyu, has confirmed the release of the abducted Chief of Ikulu, Yohana Sidi Kukah.

Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Thursday that the Chief has been reunited with his family and was hale and hearty.

He said: “The release followed intense pressure from our Anti-kidnap Unit.”

The officer said although no arrest was made, investigation was ongoing to nip the perpetrators.

NAN recalls that Kukah, the younger brother of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rt. Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, was kidnapped on January 2 at his residence in Anchuna, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.