Police confirm electrocution of apprentice in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the electrocution of a 20-year-old electrical apprentice, Michael Akinwale, while working at Trade Fair Complex area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin said one Oguru reported the case to the police on Friday at about 12:30pm.

He said the fellow reported that both himself and deceased were working at Niger Four Plaza at BBA Trade Fair Complex when the incident happened.

The image maker said that the deceased was immediately rushed to the Navy Town Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

He, however, said a team of policemen was dispatched to the scene and the remains of the victim was later deposited at the mortuary, while investigation was ongoing.

NAN earlier gathered that the victim went to the market with his boss to fix an electrical fault at the Niger Delta section of the plaza when he was electrocuted.

A source said the deceased was working on wiring a shop inside the plaza, unknown to him that the plaza generator was allegedly on and he mistakenly held a naked wire from the generator.

It was learnt that he got electrocuted in the process and fell down from where he was working, while some traders at the market tried to revived him, but when they couldn’t, he was rushed to the hospital.