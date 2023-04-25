Police begin trial of policemen caught on video flogging man + Video, photo

The orderly room trial of six policemen caught on video recently flogging and assaulting a man in Imo State has commenced.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

Adejobi, whom revealed this via his Twitter handle, also gave the ranks and names of the policemen.

He said the policemen, serving under Imo State Police Command, were Inspector Amadi Sunday (Team Leader), Inspector Amajuoji Charles, Sergeant Noachian Chinese, Sergeant Onwuka Emmanuel, Corporal Nzewuodo Goodness and Constable Emmanuel Chmezie.