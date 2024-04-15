Police begin recruitment process in Anambra, Enugu

The Zone 13 Police Command comprising Anambra and Enugu States has announced the venue and time for both the General Duty and Specialist Constable recruitment medical screening for the candidates of the two states.

This was contained in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Ihunwo, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ihunwo, a Superintendent of Police, said that prospective candidates from Zone 13 should note that the exercise would take place at the Police Hospital, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

She said the medical screening would commence simultaneously nationwide on April 16, 2024 and it will end on April 30, 2024.

She said: “Candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal: https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to know their status, specific time, date and other mandatory requirements.

“So also, qualified applicants are to appear in clean white T-shirt and short with the following requirements;

“National Identity Card/Slip; Print Out of Medical Examination Slip and all necessary documents.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 13 Command, AIG Godwin Aghaulor, wishes all prospective candidates success as they embark on this exercise.”