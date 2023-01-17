Police beef up security as Yoruba Nation agitators regroup at Ojota

The police command in Lagos State says it will deal decisively with any person found regrouping at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota or any part of the state, for any unlawful agitation or protest.

A statement on Tuesday by the command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, quoted the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, as giving the warning following reports of a planned protest by Yoruba Nation’s agitators.

Alabi said that the command had strengthened its security network a to forestall the regrouping of any agitation by any group at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

Besides, he said that detectives had been deployed to all black spots in the state for immediate response.

It was leant that the warning became necessary following a foiled attempt by the agitators for a Yoruba nation to reconvene at the home of one of their leaders, Prince Samuel Babaseinde Johnson by the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria was told that police detectives who got wing of the meeting stormed the Alaogomeji home of Johnson in Yaba area of Lagos but the agitators had fled.

Johnson and more than 20 others had gone into exile after organizing a rally for the actualization of the Yoruba nation on July 3, 2021 at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

Others declared wanted by the police include Babatunde Lawal, Salami Oladina, Chinemerem Emmanuel, Rasaki Musubau, Giwa Muniru, Opeyemi Tinuoye, among others.

The agitators’ leader, Sunday Igboho, is now in Republic of Benin.

The Commissioner of Police said the command was not averse to peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression.

He said the command would live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group was allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and rights to dignity of human persons.