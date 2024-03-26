Police arrest vigilante personnel over suspect’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a vigilante personnel for allegedly killing a suspect handed over to him by a community person who arrested the suspect.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, told NAN on Monday that the Itire Police Division got a distress call early on Monday at about 5am from a resident.

He said that the resident, who claimed to live at Shonde Street, Itire, reported that some thieves came and vandalised his car and after raising an alarm, one suspect was arrested.

The image maker said the suspect was handed over to a local security vigilante in charge of the street (name withheld).

Hundeyin said: “The complainant further stated that to his surprise, the thief he handed over to the vigilante alive has been set ablaze instead of taking him to the police station for proper investigation.

“The vigilante personnel has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”