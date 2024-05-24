Police arrest two suspects for allegedly drugging, raping teenage sisters

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspects: Rotimi Boluwatife and Adeyemi Tosin, for their allegedly involvement in drugging and raping two teenage sisters in Ifo area of the state.

Reports gathered showed that the victims’ parents had reported the incident to the Ifo Police Division on Wednesday.

This was after one of the girls returned home with unstable health.

Further checks on the girls revealed that the two had been drugged and later raped by the suspects.

A police source told The Eagle Online: “Upon receiving the report, detectives attached to Ifo Police Division moved to the suspects’ house and discovered the other girl lying helpless and unstable.

“An arrest was made and upon investigation, the suspect confessed to mixing narcotic cannabis substance to cook noodles that make the two girls lose their consciousness.

“They also admitted to raping the girls after they slept off from eating the cooked food.”

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, said investigation was ongoing in the case.

Odutola promised to provide details as events unfold.