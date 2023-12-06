Police arrest two suspected kidnappers in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on December 3, 2023 arrested two suspected kidnappers believed to have attacked one Ekla Farm in Atoyo while kidnapping three suspects in the process at about 5-m on December 2, 2023.

The suspects, who were fully armed with rifles, also killed 20 fowls and broke several eggs at the farm.

A statement by Omolola Odutola, spokesperson for the command, said the criminals were arrested and exhibits such as cutlass, cash of N75,000 and torchlight were found on them during a search on their bodies.

Odutola said: “Having received the intelligence, policemen in the division, together with VGN and local hunters, swung into action by combing the entire area, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Rago Yusuf and Daoji Mohammed

“The two suspects have been identified by the two victims, who had earlier been freed by the suspected kidnappers.

“There were five of them who were kidnapped at the farm, but two were later released.

“The driver who came to take some eggs, one female worker, and one other are believed to be victims.”

Efforts are ongoing to arrest other suspects and rescue the remaining victims, Odutola added.