Police arrest three suspects over robbery in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested three suspects over alleged robbery in Garko Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, Wednesday in Kano.

He said the Command on October 6, received a report on the case from one, Nura Kankiya village in Garko LGA.

“On his way to Kaduna for his business, he was ambushed, attacked and robbed of N2.9 million while trekking from his residence to the main road in Garko.

“On receipt of the report, the victim was rushed to Garko Hospital, and a team of Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Garko Division was mobilised to the scene,” he said.

Kiyawa said that intelligence operations led to the arrest of a 25-year old suspect, Sunusi Yusuf, a friend to the victim.

He said that a discreet investigation by the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also led to the arrest of two other suspects, Sunusi Abubakar, 21 and Nasiru Ibrahim, 22.

The PRO said that preliminary investigations showed that the prime suspect, Sunusi Yusuf, conspired with two others and robbed the victim.

He said the Police recovered N611,000 and six empty shells of AK-47 Rifle from the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court upon completion.